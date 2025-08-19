ALTHOUGH visitors Barrow will arrive at the Exercise Stadium in good spirits having sealed their first win of the season in dramatic fashion at the weekend, Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver is adamant his own players have plenty to be confident about themselves.

While their Cumbrian rivals needed a stoppage time strike from Lewis Shipley to end their 2025-26 losing streak at home to Notts County, the Sulphurites were maintaining their steady start to the season by fighting back to earn a 1-1 draw at Cambridge United.

Now, with two home games in the space of five days - Chesterfield visit West Yorkshire on Saturday - Weaver hopes his team can maintain their promising start.

“It will be a tough game,” acknowledged Weaver. “Obviously beating Notts County is no mean feat - we’ve seen ourselves over the last couple of years that it is a really tough task.

“And a last-minute winner gives any changing room that belief and so we’ve got to understand and they’ll be galvanised by that.

“But we’re at home and we performed very well against Grimsby when we drew 3-3 - and then we’ve taken a really good away following with us that were really behind us at the end of the game on Saturday,

“And so we’ve got to take that in our stride, enjoy being back at home for the next two games and make the most of it.”

Weaver feels both teams boast similar traits in their respective willingness to put everything on the line.