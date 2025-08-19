Harrogate Town v Barrow: Sulphurites out to make home advantage count to extend good start
While their Cumbrian rivals needed a stoppage time strike from Lewis Shipley to end their 2025-26 losing streak at home to Notts County, the Sulphurites were maintaining their steady start to the season by fighting back to earn a 1-1 draw at Cambridge United.
Now, with two home games in the space of five days - Chesterfield visit West Yorkshire on Saturday - Weaver hopes his team can maintain their promising start.
“It will be a tough game,” acknowledged Weaver. “Obviously beating Notts County is no mean feat - we’ve seen ourselves over the last couple of years that it is a really tough task.
“And a last-minute winner gives any changing room that belief and so we’ve got to understand and they’ll be galvanised by that.
“But we’re at home and we performed very well against Grimsby when we drew 3-3 - and then we’ve taken a really good away following with us that were really behind us at the end of the game on Saturday,
“And so we’ve got to take that in our stride, enjoy being back at home for the next two games and make the most of it.”
Weaver feels both teams boast similar traits in their respective willingness to put everything on the line.
“Both teams have been known to be tough nuts to crack in this league,” he added. “There’s always a willingness to put bodies on the line - we just have to try and make sure that we come out on top of that particular battle.”