Harrogate Town v Bradford City IN terms of club stature, history, fanbase and potential, it is not doing a disservice to Harrogate Town to suggest that Bradford City comfortably surpass them in those facets.

The beauty of football is that it is not purely quantified on all of the above.

In their short time in the EFL, Harrogate have punched above their weight and inflicted some heavy blows upon their big city rivals - none moreso than in March - and Bantams supporters are entitled to feel a pang of envy as well when discussion turns to the Sulphurites.

Graham Alexander will experience it as well, in fairness.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, pictured after his side's 3-0 League Two derby reverse at Harrogate Town in March. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It’s nothing to do with derby results either. For the record, Harrogate have won six and lost just two of previous nine competitive fixtures against City.

Simon Weaver is the EFL’s longest-serving manager by a country mile. That reason, in itself, brings stability, continuity in terms of planning and joined-up thinking to a football club comfortable in its own skin. A club able to truly evolve in a manager’s image.

Since Weaver took over in May 2009, City have had 14 managers by contrast.

The current one in Alexander is doing a better job than several of his predecessors. But he is not afforded the luxury, like Weaver is, of planning too far ahead in the longer term.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver celebrates after his side's derby win over Bradford City at Wetherby Road in early spring. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Alexander said: "I think it must be a brilliant feeling to be a manager in that scenario where you can really build a club, be ingrained in every part of it and see it in your image. It’s extremely rare to do in the modern game.

"If you look at my 12 years as a manager, I’ve had more clubs than I did in 24 as a player.

"I always consider myself to be a loyal person, but in management that doesn’t really matter.

"Simon’s built a club up from a lower level into a stable Football League club and has done a fantastic job.

"I just sometimes wonder how good it must feel to have that longevity at a club and really see things through and be able to navigate a difficult period.

"All through teams go through spells and cycles, but not all of us get the opportunity to see it through that. Fair play to him."

After a stirring televised victory against more Yorkshire opponents Doncaster Rovers in their last home league outing, where Harrogate’s penchant for derbies again surfaced, Weaver is naturally seeking a re-run.

As with that game against Doncaster, Sulphurites players have also been assigned with delivering some payback in the process.

Ahead of the Rovers game, Weaver had been highly critical of his side’s efforts in the previous home match with Barrow and those in yellow and black responded.

Harrogate players were back in the dock with their manager after a poor 3-0 league defeat against Crewe last weekend.

Weaver said: "It's payback time. We gave them (fans) that little glimmer of hope against Doncaster in front of the cameras and it was a special night and then we plummeted back down to earth.

"So we owe a real debt to those supporters who travelled last week. We've got to perform.

"Bradford City have high expectations because it's Bradford City, after all. We are at the same level and have to battle it out and make the town proud.

"People (supporters) might work in Bradford and it’s close enough to be a derby, but we care about every single game.