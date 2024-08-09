Harrogate Town v Bromley: Sulphurites will show respect to EFL new boys
The Ravens are second favourites (after Morecambe) for League Two’s two relegation spots.
In 37 years of promotion from the Conference, only Macclesfield Town and Hartlepool United have gone down the next year. New to the league four years ago, Harrogate will show respect.
"We have to try and stifle them, which won't be easy," said manager Simon Weaver. "They're a forceful team, well managed, they play a good tempo, aggressively, so we have to show good composure and play when we can."
Weaver picked his XI on Thursday but all he will say in public is Zico Asare is a doubt after rolling his ankle and Liam Gibson and Stephen Dooley are “struggling”.
The 3pm kick-off is live on Sky, the first of a minimum of 20 live Harrogate games this season.
"There'll be a realisation from a lot of football supporters who watch TV that the level's very good now," said Weaver.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.