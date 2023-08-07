All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Harrogate Town v Carlisle United: Jack Muldoon in 'terrific' shape to make light of Luke Armstrong absence

Jack Muldoon says he is in “terrific” shape to fill the hole left by Luke Armstrong's attempts to leave Harrogate Town.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

At 34 years-old, centre-forward Muldoon may be rested for Tuesday's League Cup visit of Carlisle United after a 90-minute shift at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The scorer of the only goal – a penalty – showed he is ready to step up until Armstrong's future is resolved and a replacement signed if needs be. Last season's top-scorer made himself unavailable with interest from clubs said to include Wrexham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But manager Simon Weaver is determined not to sell on the cheap, and has the comfort blanket of long-serving Muldoon.

FEELING FIT: Harrogate Town striker Jack MuldoonFEELING FIT: Harrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon
FEELING FIT: Harrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon

“Apart from the first week with my back, I’ve had a good pre-season, I feel absolutely terrific,” he said.

Last season was the first since joining in 2018 where Muldoon failed to hit double-figure league goals, or 30 starts.

But manager Simon Weaver said: “His record stands up to everybody who's played for Town and Saturday was another great performance from Jack.”

Related topics:Jack MuldoonSimon WeaverLuke ArmstrongDoncaster RoversWrexham