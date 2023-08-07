Harrogate Town v Carlisle United: Jack Muldoon in 'terrific' shape to make light of Luke Armstrong absence

At 34 years-old, centre-forward Muldoon may be rested for Tuesday's League Cup visit of Carlisle United after a 90-minute shift at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
The scorer of the only goal – a penalty – showed he is ready to step up until Armstrong's future is resolved and a replacement signed if needs be. Last season's top-scorer made himself unavailable with interest from clubs said to include Wrexham.
But manager Simon Weaver is determined not to sell on the cheap, and has the comfort blanket of long-serving Muldoon.
“Apart from the first week with my back, I’ve had a good pre-season, I feel absolutely terrific,” he said.
Last season was the first since joining in 2018 where Muldoon failed to hit double-figure league goals, or 30 starts.
But manager Simon Weaver said: “His record stands up to everybody who's played for Town and Saturday was another great performance from Jack.”