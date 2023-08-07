Harrogate Town v Carlisle United: Jack Muldoon in 'terrific' shape to make light of Luke Armstrong absence

Jack Muldoon says he is in “terrific” shape to fill the hole left by Luke Armstrong's attempts to leave Harrogate Town.

At 34 years-old, centre-forward Muldoon may be rested for Tuesday's League Cup visit of Carlisle United after a 90-minute shift at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The scorer of the only goal – a penalty – showed he is ready to step up until Armstrong's future is resolved and a replacement signed if needs be. Last season's top-scorer made himself unavailable with interest from clubs said to include Wrexham.

But manager Simon Weaver is determined not to sell on the cheap, and has the comfort blanket of long-serving Muldoon.

FEELING FIT: Harrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon

“Apart from the first week with my back, I’ve had a good pre-season, I feel absolutely terrific,” he said.

Last season was the first since joining in 2018 where Muldoon failed to hit double-figure league goals, or 30 starts.