SIMON WEAVER accepts his in-form Harrogate Town will perhaps face their toughest test of the League Two campaign so far when they host Chesterfield.

Only a point separates the two teams ahead of their meeting at the Exercise Stadium, but it is the hosts - five places below the Spireites in the standings - who are protecting the unbeaten record.

Chesterfield had enjoyed a 100 per cent start to the season in their first three games but came undone in spectacular style in midweek when they fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Gillingham, another of the six remaining unbeaten teams in the fourth tier and only above Harrogate on goal difference.

For Harrogate it is another opportunity to impress their growing home support, with Weaver hoping for another third consecutive 3,000-plus crowd.

SAME AGAIN, PLEASE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Weaver acknowledges today’s visitors - regarded pre-season as among the promotion front-runners in the division - will be desperate to bounce back from their Tuesday night reverse.

“They’ve got threats all over the park and have got a top quality squad to choose from as well,” said Weaver. “It wouldn’t surprise me if they made a couple of changes from the other night and rotated things around.

“They have good wide players, good midfielders wanting to receive the ball, or going to the back line and collecting it from there and building it out