Harrogate Town v Chesterfield: Simon Weaver on States-side links plus a key 'blow'

THE star-spangled banner might just be in evidence at Wetherby Road one of these days.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town’s contingent of players with experience of ‘soccer’ in the US increased this week with the addition of former Derby County forward Eno Nto, who scored on his debut in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Nto spent a previous spell across the pond at Notre Dame Fighting Irish with goalkeeper James Belshaw and defender Toby Sims also spending time in the States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the prospect of further recruits with experience there and potentially bringing in US-born singings, manager Simon Weaver said: "Belly was in America before coming back to Tamworth and there’s a lot of talented players now that go down that route through scholarships there.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, pictured during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Wrexham. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"Because we’ve had a couple of good lads come back over now, teams and players over there and agents are aware we have delved into that market.

"We’re open to anything as a club and if it means we are getting hungry players with a point to prove, then we will keep exploring it."

Harrogate are in the midst of a key run of home games and after the blues of Chesterfield, they host the Holy Blues of Gainsborough Trinity in an FA Cup second-round tie on Friday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They must make do without key winger Ellis Taylor (quad), with his absence being untimely for Weaver.

He added: "It is a blow. He’s at least been in the top three players for us every single week and every day in training.

"He’s been fantastic; what a talent - and we will really miss him. I had a chat with him the other night and said as much.