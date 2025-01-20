Harrogate Town v Colchester United: New signings and wins bring fresh feel

Harrogate Town feels like a different club to Simon Weaver after a positive start to 2025.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They rang in the new year with defeat to Salford City but Bryn Morris’ signing that day began a period of change not yet over.

Eko Solomon, Bryant Bilongo and Olly Sanderson made debuts from the bench in Friday's televised win over Cheltenham Town. Harrogate welcome Colchester United on Tuesday looking for a third straight league win for the first time since last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wins help every football environment and we've had two wins and Leeds (a 1-0 FA Cup defeat) in the last couple of weeks," reflected manger Weaver. "It's a different atmosphere within the changing room and the training ground.

"It's next stop Colchester. It's a relentless grind, the Football League season.

"We have to start with a fast pace, as we did the other night."

Harrogate are still looking for "one, maybe two" new faces, dependent on outgoings, and some players could be allowed to leave on loan to get more game-time.