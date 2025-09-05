AFTER back-to-back league defeats for Harrogate Town, Simon Weaver has been in the business of dispensing with some calm words of cajolement as opposed to home truths to his players this week.

The experienced Harrogate manager's message has revolved around a key word in football - 'intensity' - following losses to Chesterfield and Bromley. Rediscover that against winless Crawley and opportunity knocks for his side.

Weaver said: "Everyone in football doesn't like back to back defeats and we want to come out all guns blazing and make sure we are a determined outfit and hungry for three points.

"Even with those two defeats, if we win on Saturday, we are in a good place after seven games and we can start looking upwards to those play-off spots and even beyond that.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, pictured during the pre-season friendly against Rotherham United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We're on our home patch and have to set our stall out against any team in the land who come to Harrogate. We need to make sure we are aggressive and at our best.

"We need to show intensity throughout the whole game. The players should be fit enough.

"We wanted to make sure that the message was understood and clear that we dropped off last week in terms of intensity and we expect a reaction.

"It was just pointing out the facts from the first six games where we got it right and wrong. When we have got it right, we have been a really intense team and that's the first point we made."

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Jacob Slater of Brighton & Hove Albion U21 in action during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Milton Keynes Dons and Brighton & Hove Albion U21 at Stadium mk on December 05, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Harrogate supporters will have to wait for their first sight of deadline day signing Jacob Slater, with the Brighton loanee on international duty with Republic of Ireland under-21s.

When the left-back does arrive in North Yorkshire, Weaver believes he will fit in seamlessly.

On Slater, 20 - who joined Brighton from Preston in the summer of 2023 - he added: "Jacob has an impressive background and is a young athletic left back.

"We're excited about adding to the squad with more quality to choose from.

"He came up late, to be honest, but Lloyd (Kerry - head of player recruitment) had been aware of him for some time.

"When you get bought for big money at a young age, there's big potential.

"He's got a good left foot, strides forward well and has got a bit of an 'edge', which we like in all positions.