Harrogate Town v Crawley: Simon Weaver on staying calm after successive losses and Brighton signing with an 'edge'
The experienced Harrogate manager's message has revolved around a key word in football - 'intensity' - following losses to Chesterfield and Bromley. Rediscover that against winless Crawley and opportunity knocks for his side.
Weaver said: "Everyone in football doesn't like back to back defeats and we want to come out all guns blazing and make sure we are a determined outfit and hungry for three points.
"Even with those two defeats, if we win on Saturday, we are in a good place after seven games and we can start looking upwards to those play-off spots and even beyond that.
"We're on our home patch and have to set our stall out against any team in the land who come to Harrogate. We need to make sure we are aggressive and at our best.
"We need to show intensity throughout the whole game. The players should be fit enough.
"We wanted to make sure that the message was understood and clear that we dropped off last week in terms of intensity and we expect a reaction.
"It was just pointing out the facts from the first six games where we got it right and wrong. When we have got it right, we have been a really intense team and that's the first point we made."
Harrogate supporters will have to wait for their first sight of deadline day signing Jacob Slater, with the Brighton loanee on international duty with Republic of Ireland under-21s.
When the left-back does arrive in North Yorkshire, Weaver believes he will fit in seamlessly.
On Slater, 20 - who joined Brighton from Preston in the summer of 2023 - he added: "Jacob has an impressive background and is a young athletic left back.
"We're excited about adding to the squad with more quality to choose from.
"He came up late, to be honest, but Lloyd (Kerry - head of player recruitment) had been aware of him for some time.
"When you get bought for big money at a young age, there's big potential.
"He's got a good left foot, strides forward well and has got a bit of an 'edge', which we like in all positions.
"We feel he can suit our style of play, which is massively advantageous if we can put people in the team and it's not removed from what we are doing right now."