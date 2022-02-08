Harrogate Town v Crawley Town: Simon Weaver wants to build a derby mentality

Momentum: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture Bruce Rollinson

A draw with Mansfield and a derby success over Bradford City mean that this is what the Sulphurites will end a run of three consecutive home fixtures with if they manage to overcome Crawley tonight.

But manager Simon Weaver is taking nothing for granted and says that his team needs to play with “intensity” as they prioritise avoiding defeat over going “hell for leather” in search of victory.

“It’s important that we don’t lose the game, first and foremost,” he said. “We can’t go hell for leather and leave the back door open. We’ve got to play with our brains as well as our hearts and if it’s a point, it’s a point and we move on. We want to sustain this nice little run. We want to build some momentum now because it would be good to get on a run.

“When you’re coming off two games like that it does give you great confidence going up against any team. But, I’ve been there before where we’ve had a couple of really good games and the third game, it’s a bit flatter.

“We’ve got to create our own atmosphere, we need to make sure we meet it with the same intensity, otherwise you can come away with nothing. We’ve got to imagine it is another local derby.”

Last six games: Harrogate Town WDLWLL; Crawley DDWLLD.

Referee: A Haines (Tyne & Wear).