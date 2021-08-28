Harrogate Town v Exeter City: Sulphurites on verge of an EFL first

In possession of a 100 per cent winning record at the start of their second campaign in League Two, the Sulphurites will create history if they win a fourth successive league game as an EFL club today, something they have never previously achieved.

A combination of factors – such as having a full season of league football under their belts and the way in which those players currently out of the side are pushing those in the current first 11 – have contributed to Town’s start, according to the man who knows best in Simon Weaver.

But the Harrogate chief has cited one particular reason in the club’s impressive start, the discovery of a ruthless streak in front of goal.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (Picture: Gerard Binks Photography)

Weaver, whose side have scored seven goals in three league games so far, said: “We have scored some good goals so far and also some poacher-type goals.

“Sometimes (in the past), we have had the lion’s share of chances and not been quite ruthless enough.

“But you cannot get blasé about anything in this league. Anybody can win three on the bounce and then lose three on the bounce, so we have to keep our feet firmly on the floor and work on things step by step to become a better team.”

The electrifying first-half performance of today’s opponents, who hit four goals in the opening 25 minutes of their 4-1 thrashing of Bristol Rovers last weekend, serves as a warning in that regard.

“They had a great win last week and we know they came out of the blocks and put Bristol Rovers to the sword,” Weaver commented.