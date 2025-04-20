Harrogate Town v Fleetwood Town: Simon Weaver aiming to wrap up Football League safety

Harrogate Town are one win from securing a sixth season of Football League football – and manager Simon Weaver does not want to hang around getting it.

Draws in their last three games would also do the job, but Weaver – at the helm throughout Harrogate's time as part of the 92 – wants victory at home to Fleetwood Town on Monday.

To help, he is hoping for a fast start from a Wetherby Road crowd who have not seen their team beaten there since New Year's Day.

"We'll go out for the home support," promised Weaver. "We're nine games unbeaten (at home and) playing against difficult opposition.

"We want our supporters to really get behind us in that first 20 minutes. I think they know we're whole-hearted, giving our all and still very much in the fight."