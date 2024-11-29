Harrogate Town v Gainsborough Trinity: Simon Weaver on why this is a 'massive game'

THE FA Cup gets talked down a lot these days but manager Simon Weaver says Harrogate Town's match at home to Gainsborough Trinity is a "massive game" and he expects them to approach it that way.

The Sulphurites are live on television for the second game running in this season's competition, this time kicking off round two with a Friday-night BBC2 tie.

As the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, most neutrals will be rooting for Russ Wilcox's Northern Premier League side but Weaver is in no mood for charity.

"We want to make it three wins on the bounce but it's the FA Cup, it's a massive game in order to get to the third round, not just because of the magic of it because it's on television and it's a full crowd at our ground but also what it does for our community if we get through,” he said.

DETERMINED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver celebrates victory over Wrexham in round one

That has been reflected in how Harrogate have – and Weaver insists will – approached the game.

"We had them watched the night after the draw, away to Whitby, and we've seen coverage of their FA Cup successes so far – the Darlington, Boston and Hednesford games," he said.

"We've had in-depth chats to the players and tactical talks about the make-up of their team. They're very well organised but a lot of skill about them (too), they've played some fantastic games so far in the FA Cup full of drama but they found a way of going through each of the rounds.

"The attitude has to be spot on. We were 1-0 up (against then-Northern Premier League Marine) last year and appeared to be quite comfortable at the time but as is the nature of the competition there's always upsets.

"Whilst teams are in matches where they may be the underdogs like us against Wrexham (in round one), there's always moments in the game and what we have to do better than we did against Marine – although we won comfortably in the end – was we allowed them in.

"We weren't ruthless for a period in the second half of the first half where we slowed the game up a bit and we just didn't stick to our guns of what we were about.

"We're treating it just as we would every other game – Wrexham, Chesterfield, Gillingham – with a real determination to do well."