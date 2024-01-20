Harrogate Town have confirmed the postponement of their scheduled clash with Grimsby Town due to a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection was conducted and it was determined that the surface at The EnviroVent Stadium was not playable. Harrogate have thanked head groundsman Iain Bullock for his work to try and ensure the fixture could go ahead.

The fixture's new date is set to be announced in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate are not the first club to have been impacted by the weather this weekend, with Bradford City and York City among those to have been hit with postponements.

Harrogate Town will not be in action this weekend. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

A statement issued by Harrogate read: “We are disappointed to announce that this afternoon's Sky Bet League Two match against Grimsby has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at The EnviroVent Stadium.

“This decision has been made following a pitch inspection at 11:30am today. Despite the disappointment, we would like to recognise the hard work which head groundsman Iain Bullock and his team have made to give this fixture the best possible chance of going ahead.