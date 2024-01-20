Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Decision made on League Two fixture following pitch inspection
A pitch inspection was conducted and it was determined that the surface at The EnviroVent Stadium was not playable. Harrogate have thanked head groundsman Iain Bullock for his work to try and ensure the fixture could go ahead.
The fixture's new date is set to be announced in due course.
Harrogate are not the first club to have been impacted by the weather this weekend, with Bradford City and York City among those to have been hit with postponements.
A statement issued by Harrogate read: “We are disappointed to announce that this afternoon's Sky Bet League Two match against Grimsby has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at The EnviroVent Stadium.
“This decision has been made following a pitch inspection at 11:30am today. Despite the disappointment, we would like to recognise the hard work which head groundsman Iain Bullock and his team have made to give this fixture the best possible chance of going ahead.
“A new date for the re-arranged fixture will be confirmed in due course. Please keep an eye on our social media platforms for more information.”