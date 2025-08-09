Harrogate Town v Grimsby Town: Simon Weaver adds 'little magician' to Sulphurites

Harrogate Town will be aiming to build on their positive start to 2025/26 when they entertain Grimsby this Saturday (3pm) in what is their first home outing of the new season.

The Sulphurites got their sixth campaign as a League Two club up and running with a 1-0 success at Bristol Rovers on the opening weekend thanks to Stephen Duke-McKenna’s composed second-half finish.

And, although manager Simon Weaver says neither he nor his players can afford to get carried away with that win, he believes that they can earn another result on Saturday afternoon if they replicate the same level of performance displayed at the Memorial Stadium.

“It’s one victory and we have to keep balanced about it all,” said the Town boss.

“But, we are determined, we are ambitious, and when we show unity like we did at Bristol Rovers, there’s no reason why we can’t get on a bit of a roll.

“We have to make sure that everybody sticks to the plan. We have to make sure that we stay on it because any wins at this level are hard-earned. Consistency is key for us. We set our standards last week and we don’t want to dip in terms of energy – and we can hardly afford to because Grimsby are a threat to anyone.”

Town midfielders George Thomson and Levi Sutton and forward Jack Muldoon all missed out through injury at Rovers, and although the latter isn’t too far away, fellow striker Mason Bennett was forced off with an ankle issue which is expected to rule him out for a month.

Harrogate last night completed the signing of forward Conor McAleny on a one-year contract.

The experienced attacker spent the last four seasons at Salford City, making 141 appearances.

“I’m delighted to be here, it’s been some journey over the past few weeks to get something done, but I’m really glad it’s done now and I just can’t wait to concentrate on my footy,” said McAleny.

“The manager really sold it to me and coming in I noticed straight away it.s a really tight-knit group and there’s a really good atmosphere about the place.

“I’ll give everything for the team and I’d like to chip in with some goals as well and just be a constant threat, always trying to make things happen.

“I just want to get the shirt on now, get on the pitch and try to make a positive impact.”

Weaver added: “I’ve liked Conor for years as a player, he can unlock doors in tight games and is capable of moments of brilliance.”

“He’ll collect the ball in tight areas and get shots off, he’s a little magician really on the ball.

“He’s always caught my eye when he’s played against us, I’ve had a lot of admiration for him and we’ve tried on several occasions to bring him here.

“We’re delighted he’s chosen to come to us and feel that he can fit in straight away with the current group and offer us something different.