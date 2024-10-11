Harrogate Town v Newport County: Simon Weaver looking to add to recent defensive resolve

Having battened down the hatches since being mauled by Milton Keynes Dons, Simon Weaver is hoping Harrogate Town can add a little more to their game on their return home.

In the last seven days the have Sulphurites claimed a 0-0 draw at Swindon Town and lost 1-0 at Crewe Alexandra in the Football League Trophy.

Such caginess was a natural response to a 5-1 home defeat, but now Weaver knows they need to kick on against a Newport County who were beaten by Bradford City on Monday.

"We were solid last week and we've got to keep working on that," he said. "It's about concentration.

FORWARD THINKING: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"The shape was good, we were robust, we were physical when necessary and hard to break down. It's a key element to the game, that defensive side.

"But we also want to focus on being better on the ball, spending more time on the ball and enjoying it.

"We want to impose our style on the opponent and to do that we need everyone to take the responsibility on the ball, get the ball down and play at a good tempo. We've got some talented lads and we want to focus on getting better."

Eighteenth in the table after 10 League Two games, Harrogate have scored nine goals in them.

"It's been mixed but it's been mixed in previous seasons at this level," England's longest serving league manager said of his side's start to the campaign. "We've got lads adjusting to it and getting used to us as new players. We've had a few key players out as well.

"But we're two wins off seventh place.

"It's a marathon. We always look at it like that and whether the storms when they come and come through the other side. Traditionally we do that."

Matty Daly and George Thomson are back in training but still to make their returns from injury having not played since August, and Weaver admits it is a difficult balancing act for him.