Harrogate Town v Northampton: There must be no 'hangover' insists Simon Weaver

SIMON WEAVER insists that Harrogate Town's players must ensure there is no 'hangover' with a choice opportunity to get Saturday's tough loss at Swindon out of their system just three days on.

Town's winless streak extended to five matches after a 3-0 reverse in Wiltshire, with Weaver's side still far too close to the bottom two for comfort and looking vulnerable, as it stands.

Since Boxing Day, the Sulphurites have won just one game in 11 outings and face a promotion-chasing Cobblers tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver, who could hand Danny Grant a start after a bright weekend cameo, said: "We have to dust ourselves down and there cannot afford to be a hang-over.

Simon Weaver

"Defensively, on Saturday, we had a few mad moments which cost us. But there were spells in the second half where we had possession and opportunities to get back into it.

"We were flat on Sunday, but you have got to get over it because three points are at stake if we apply ourselves well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They (Northampton) are a team right up there in contention for promotion who are strong and we have got to try and stop their rhythm and dig in, like we have done recently.”

Tuesday is the first of successive home matches for Town, who host Gillingham at the weekend.

Weaver added: "That's good because they are opportunities and we have to challenge the lads to stay in the present and concentrate on each 45 minutes. Forget the outcome at the end of the season, that's far down the road."

Last six: Harrogate WLDDDL; Northampton WDDDLW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: T Parsons (Lancs).