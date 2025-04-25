Harrogate Town v Notts County: Why Simon Weaver has his sights on hitting top 10

Simon Weaver's push for a top-10 finish next season starts at home to Notts County on Saturday.

It is not a number plucked out of the air, but based on Harrogate Town’s form over the last 20 games, and Weaver thinks the end to this campaign – particularly finishing unbeaten in 11 Wetherby Road games – is an important part of that.

So he will be looking to sign off with a win for that reason, rather than spoiling the party for a Magpies side with a League Two play-off place to cement now automatic promotion is drifting away from them.

"I'm glad it's not a dead rubber because our crowd always respond to the away following of a big club," said Weaver of the 12.30pm kick-off.

"But it's not about us spoiling their party, it's about us winning again at home. We want to make it 11 games unbeaten at home and it's about carrying that joy of our home form into the summer and next season.

"How we finish this season will have an impact on next season, moreso if we can retain the players we want to because we've got a clear identity and a track record of doing things over almost half a season with this formula and it working.

"We're 10th in the form table over the last 20 games. For us to finish 10th next year or above, we don't want to lose our best players.

"We are a club that has sold players in the past, not because we have to, because of where we are in the pecking order but we want to offer players new deals and keep them.

"You go backwards if you're not able to keep them or at least replace them with people who are their equal in terms of ability and willingness.

"It’s making sure we prioritise those lads who have been game-changers for us and lifted the bar. Then it's making people aware they are coming to a progressive club.

"We want to score more goals, we need a bit more in our armoury away from home in terms of creativity and scoring."

He is, though, resigned to centre-back Jasper Moon returning to Burton Albion after a successful season-long loan for the former Bansley and York City defender.

"I speak to Gary Bowyer quite a bit, we get on really well, and he likes him so I have no doubts he will be taking him back," he explained.

Harrogate only mathematically secured a sixth Football League season on Monday. They are 19th and unable to finish higher than 17th, but Weaver can point to his hometown club and recent results as to why a top-10 finish is a good target.

"It's half a decade in the Football League and I don't think many people would have backed us to do that in December," he says.

"We lost key attacking players last year then lost George Thomson to injury for the season and you're looking at a small team thinking we're not outplaying teams, we're not outscoring teams and we can't outfight them.

"But we faced the truth and made a few changes.

"There's no way I'm going to manage the team for 20 games, hit that form, and set a target for 14th.

"You're allowed to dream in football and we will work our socks off in the summer, Lloyd Kelly, our head of recruitment, Paul Thirlwell (assistant manager) and I, to fill the positions we need to and not snatch at anything sub-standard.

"We dearly want to be competing in the top half of the table, it's much more fun. We've had promotions in the past and we want it again.

"At the start of 2024 I watched Doncaster lose 4-0 against Stockport, they were struggling and now they look favourites to go up.

"You use examples like that for your own staff and lads."