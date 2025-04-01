Harrogate Town v Tranmere Rovers: Sulphurites looking to get League Two survival deal 'done'
With seven games remaining, neither team is safe from falling into the bottom two relegation places. The Sulphurites sit fourth-bottom, 11 points clear of Morecambe with tonight’s visitors sat in between, two points worse off.
A win tonight for either side would clearly go some way to easing and lingering relegation concerns either club and their fans may have, even if it will take a huge turnaround in form for them to get sucked into a dogfight with the two teams below.
Harrogate should go into the contest with plenty of confidence, currently enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run in front of their own fans, even if Weaver was left slightly frustrated that his players failed to make home advantage cpount in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Gillingham.
But, overall, Weaver is pleased with the progress made since early January, when is side started to overturn a worrying trend both in performances and results.
“We’d been on a bit of a slippery slope in December so, looking back, back to the Barrow game (a 2-0 away win) we went back to basics,” said Weaver. “We added to the ranks a lot of grit, got a real desire in there and a bit more muscle in the team.
“And we are built on being solid, first and foremost, but obviously we want to add more goals to it, but that’s also down to confidence.”
Weaver is hoping for a big turnout from home fans tonight, to drive his players over the safety line.
“It should be a good night under the lights, hopefully it will be packed, hopefully back up to 4,000 or so,” added Weaver. “We’ll be passionate as we always are, we want to get the deal done and until you get the deal done, there is still that real goal to go for and so it’s about the whole club going for it.”