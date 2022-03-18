Harrogate will neither go up nor down this season, but that does not mean the games are meaningless in the eyes of the manager.

He is already thinking about 2022-23, not only in terms of football, but in getting as many fans through the gates as possible.

Today, and Tuesday’s match against Leyton Orient, are good opportunities to showcase what Weaver saw at Prenton Park in midweek.

Luke Armstrong, right, will be suspended for Harrogate Town's clash at home to Walsall after his midweek sending off at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We’ve got a good opportunity to impress the home fans and impress upon them how much we care,” he said.

“We want to finish the season on a high. There’s individual aims amongst players to get another contract and the team aim is finishing in an exciting vein of form so we can bring in fans for next season. We’ve got to think season tickets, we’ve got to think momentum for next season.”

Asking his players to show they care was not a dig. Weaver was as pleased with his team’s attitude in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers as he was bemused by Luke Armstrong’s sending-off, which leaves the Sulphurites without him today.

“I was very proud of them, so was Paul (Thirlwell, Weaver’s assistant),” he said. “We competed superbly well as we always do but aligned with that we showed great footballing ability and on another night we could have won or drawn.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is hoping his players can produce a srtong finish to the end of the season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson