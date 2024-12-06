“Never again.” That was part of Simon Weaver's message to his Harrogate Town players ahead of Saturday's visit from Wimbledon, but there was a positive edge to it.

The Football League's longest-serving manager was very angry after Tuesday's feeble 2-0 defeat at Salford City, but if the team are able to turn it into a blip, his mood will be a lot better on Saturday night, and their record much more palatable.

But the first requirement, back in front of their own fans, is making up for Moor Lane.

"We have to make the town proud every single time we play," said Weaver.

"At Salford, without overdoing it, the pitch wasn’t great and there were all the excuses in the book for someone who is an amateur, who does it as a hobby, but it's not a hobby for us, it's a job, and we've got to make sure we never let ourselves down again like we did.

"We're looking forward to rising to the challenge and showing people how much we do care.

"The messages don't change. We've got fire in our bellies as a coaching staff and there's a good upbeat nature to the club behind the players. We're all willing them on to show some consistency of effort, intensity, desire to win and a clear identity of how we want to play."

Harrogate went to Salford on the back of three straight wins in all competitions.

ANGRY: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"It's a very good opportunity to play against an excellent League Two team and it's sure to be a big test but it provides us with a big opportunity to show our mettle," he said.

"If we win the game it's three wins out of four in the league, which represents a good return but to do that we have to show the intensity we showed against Gillingham, Chesterfield, Bradford, Doncaster.

"It's got to be that type of Harrogate Town performance to get us over the line against a top team."

