Harrogate Town v Wrexham: Simon Weaver tells players 'focus on what we can control' in glamour FA Cup tie
The Sulphurites host Hollywood-owned Wrexham in a Sunday game not on terrestrial TV but free to air via ITV's website.
"We're looking forward to it because they've had big investment over the last few years and there's a lot of glamour attached to that," said Weaver.
"All the fans will be filling the stands and it's going to be a good occasion.
"As soon as the tie was made and it was Wrexham at home we thought we’d got a heck of a chance of it being on television so we were delighted we've been given the stage to perform on."
The sides drew home and away in last season's League Two but Phil Parkinson's side won promotion and kicked on.
"They're second in League One now and a strong outfit but I just want us to focus more on what we can control," said Weaver. "Our last two performances against them were largely very good.
"The first half at Wrexham we were quite controlled and the performance at our place when we pulled it back to 2-2 was a good example of what we can do when we're on it.”
Harrogate, who have only conceded twice from open play in five matches, have got used to facing in-form sides recently.
"Against Port Vale we were quite unfortunate not to come away with something from the top of the league," argued Weaver.
"Last Saturday (at Notts County) we were too passive."
Toby Sims trained this week, and his fitness will be assessed.