Harrogate Town v Wrexham: Simon Weaver tells players 'focus on what we can control' in glamour FA Cup tie

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Harrogate Town got the golden ticket in the FA Cup first-round draw but whilst everyone else is concentrating on glamorous Wrexham, manager Simon Weaver has told his players to focus on themselves.

The Sulphurites host Hollywood-owned Wrexham in a Sunday game not on terrestrial TV but free to air via ITV's website.

"We're looking forward to it because they've had big investment over the last few years and there's a lot of glamour attached to that," said Weaver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All the fans will be filling the stands and it's going to be a good occasion.

"As soon as the tie was made and it was Wrexham at home we thought we’d got a heck of a chance of it being on television so we were delighted we've been given the stage to perform on."

The sides drew home and away in last season's League Two but Phil Parkinson's side won promotion and kicked on.

"They're second in League One now and a strong outfit but I just want us to focus more on what we can control," said Weaver. "Our last two performances against them were largely very good.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The first half at Wrexham we were quite controlled and the performance at our place when we pulled it back to 2-2 was a good example of what we can do when we're on it.”

EXCITED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.placeholder image
EXCITED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Harrogate, who have only conceded twice from open play in five matches, have got used to facing in-form sides recently.

"Against Port Vale we were quite unfortunate not to come away with something from the top of the league," argued Weaver.

"Last Saturday (at Notts County) we were too passive."

Toby Sims trained this week, and his fitness will be assessed.

Related topics:Simon WeaverWrexhamHollywoodITVSulphuritesLeague TwoLeague One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice