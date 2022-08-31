Harrogate Town Women name Reese Brassington as new manager in time for season's opener
Harrogate Town have appointed Reese Brassington their third women's manager of the summer.
The UEFA B licence holder joins from West Yorkshire Ladies having previously coached in the academies at Leeds United and York City
Former Sulphurites player Carey Huegett stepped down as manager at the end of last season after a year in charge. Her replacement, Liam Cope, lasted less than a week before both parties decided to move in a different direction.
“I’m delighted to be taking the opportunity at Harrogate Town Women – having spent the last couple of weeks with the team they are an incredible group of people and I’ve no doubt we can have a great season as we strive towards our goals," said Brassington, who will be assisted by Rob Hilton.
Harrogate's opening game of the new North East Regional Women's Football League Premier Division is on Sunday, when they host South Shields at Rossett Sports Centre. The game kicks off at 2pm.