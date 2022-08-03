Cope replaced ex-Harrogate player Carey Huegett and the club are now advertising the role again as they look to capitalise on a successful European Championship for England and the women's game as a whole. Harrogate-born Rachel Daly was an ever-present for the Lionesses, who beat Germany in the final to win their first major honour.Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ilesanmi has become the second men's player to make the step up from the Sulphurites' fledgling academy to its professional ranks.The 17-year-old forward has already played three times for the Sulphurites, and came off the bench 88 minutes into Saturday's impressive 3-0 win over Swindon Town.His reward has been a two-year contract.
