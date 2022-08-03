Manager Liam Cope leaves Harrogate Town Ladies after less than a week as youngster Emmanuel Ilesanmi wins first men's professional contract

Harrogate Town are on the look-out for another new ladies manager after deciding to part ways with Liam Cope after less than a week.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 6:00 pm

Only five days after former Leeds United assistant manager Cope took over the team, he and the Sulphurites have "mutually agreed" to part company.

Read More

Read More
New Harrogate Town appointments as Sulphurites look to increase attendances

Cope replaced ex-Harrogate player Carey Huegett and the club are now advertising the role again as they look to capitalise on a successful European Championship for England and the women's game as a whole. Harrogate-born Rachel Daly was an ever-present for the Lionesses, who beat Germany in the final to win their first major honour.Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ilesanmi has become the second men's player to make the step up from the Sulphurites' fledgling academy to its professional ranks.The 17-year-old forward has already played three times for the Sulphurites, and came off the bench 88 minutes into Saturday's impressive 3-0 win over Swindon Town.His reward has been a two-year contract.

PROMOTED: Harrogate Town striker Emmanuel Ilesanmi has been handed a two-year professional contract

Earlier in the summer George Horbury made history as the first Harrogate player to win a professional contract having come through an academy only set up a year earlier as the League Two club upgrade their infrastructure in their third season in the Football League.Ilesanmi is currently on the academy's pre-season tour of the Netherlands.

Harrogate TownHarrogateSulphuritesLeeds UnitedEngland