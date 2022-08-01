New Harrogate Town appointments as Sulphurites look to increase attendances

With growing the League Two club's fanbase a key aim this season, Hamilton Mattock has been promoted to the latter job.

Having been involved with the club for over 15 years, Mattock will help the Sulphurites to work more closely with junior clubs, schools and Harrogate's Community Foundation on top of communicating with supporters directly.

FAN DRIVE: Harrogate Town are keen to boost attendances at Wetherby Road

Only Crawley Town and Salford City drew a smaller average League Two crowd than Harrogate's 2,312 last season.

Abbey Smith will take on the job of head of football operations having rapidly become an influential voice within the Football League.

Smith only joined the club full-time last summer as secretary but represents the League in various meetings to decide the future curse of the game. She is one of two FA Council representatives chosen by the clubs.

The title "head of football operations" can mean different things at different clubs - at Championship Huddersfield Town, for example, Leigh Bromby is effectively a director of football.