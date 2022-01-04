Harrogate Town 1 Carlisle United 0: Luke Armstrong pounces to net EFL Trophy win

Luke Armstrong’s early goal proved sufficient to earn the Sulphurites a first home win since early October, but the contribution of goalkeeper Mark Oxley at the other end was also crucial on a freezing cold evening at Wetherby Road.

With just seven minutes on the clock, Mark Howard’s poor goal-kick was met by Jack Muldoon wide on the Town right and helped into the path of Armstrong just outside the United box. He was initially dispossessed, but managed to pounce on the loose ball and lift a cultured finish over the advancing Carlisle custodian. The visitors’ response to that early blow was however positive and within two minutes of them conceding, Jack Armer had seen a low blast blocked and Morgan Feeney’s header from the resulting corner struck the cross-bar.

With Town looking far from convincing in and around their penalty area, the combination of some sprawling defenders and Mark Oxley’s body was then required to keep out Jon Mellish’s strike.

Luke Armstrong celebrates scoring Town's opening goal with Jack Diamond. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The second period started and ended with Carlisle looking the more likely of the sides, with Oxley forced to beat away Brennan Dickenson’s strike from distance.

An Armstrong flick from an inviting right-wing centre by Muldoon brought an excellent reaction save out of Howard, who also thwarted Muldoon as Town pressed for a second, but Carlisle then began to up the ante.

Muldoon made a brave block with his face to divert Gibson’s ferocious goal-bound volley to safety then Oxley had to fling himself high to his right to tip another Dickenson shot around his upright.

A suspiciously offside-looking Mellish then ran through on goal, but failed to beat the advancing Harrogate gloveman, and with that went the Cumbrians’ best opportunity to save themselves.

Luke Armstrong scores Town's opening goal past Mark Howard. Picture: Bruce Rollinson