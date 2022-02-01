Harrogate Town v Mansfield Town: Simon Weaver puts slide down to growing pains

The Sulphurites, currently 14th in the division following their recent slide down the table, entertain a Mansfield side who have won eight on the spin this evening, desperate for a result that will breathe new life into their fading play-off hopes.

A 3-0 reverse at struggling Stevenage at the weekend suggests that, despite a positive transfer window, the North Yorkshire club must be out-of-sorts currently, though their manager says that his players are still adjusting to life in the Football League.

“This isn’t a dark period for the club, it’s a period of growth and we’re still learning,” he said.

“It wasn’t that long ago that we were trying to establish ourselves as a solid National League North outfit. We got out of that division, pretty much bypassed the National League and now we’re here in League Two, but this is only our second season.

“A lot of these lads were with us in National League North and have played the vast majority of their careers in non-league. We know that they are good enough, but it’s about whether they can show that on a consistent basis. They’re gaining an understanding of the level with experience and we are looking for them to develop. As a team, we are always trying to progress.

“We’re disappointed with some of the recent results and of course we want to see a reaction from Saturday, but the stats say that in the last three games we haven’t conceded that many chances. Individual errors cost us at Stevenage and we know we have to be better, but we back these players to go again against Mansfield.”

Weaver added five new faces during the January window; Brahima Diarra, Josh Austerfield, Lewis Richards and Calum Kavanagh on loan in addition to a permanent move for Leon Legge. All are in contention to take on the Stags tonight, with only Ryan Fallowfield and Simon Power sidelined through injury.

Last six: Harrogate Town LWLLLL; Mansfield WWWWWW.

Referee: C Pollard (Suffolk).