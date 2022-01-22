Harrogate Town v Oldham: No extra motivation needed, says George Thompson

The Sulphurites are winless in five matches having not secured three points since November 23, while their wait for a league success on home soil stretches back as far as early October.

But, long-serving midfielder George Thomson says that he and his team-mates will head into this weekend’s fixture against the bottom-of-the-table Latics with their usual mindset.

“Our focus going into Saturday will just be on delivering a performance that is worthy of winning the game,” he said.

George Thomson of Harrogate Town. Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

“That is how we approach every match and, although we are aware we haven’t won in the league in a while, we won’t be looking at this Oldham fixture any differently. We’re not viewing it as a massive fixture, it’s just another one where we have to do everything that we can to make sure that our performance levels are high enough.

“Newport last weekend was obviously really bad and this is the first home league game of the New Year, so I could say all the cliches in the world about wiping the slate clean etc, etc.

“But I am a believer that if we start putting in performance after performance then results will follow – because they do more often that not – and Oldham at home is our next opportunity to try and start that process.”

Thomson went on to explain that Town’s feelings regarding a return of just one point from the last 15 on offer at Wetherby Road are similarly philosophical.

“We are obviously aware that it’s been a while since we won at home in the league, but it’s not a specific conversation that we’ve had ahead of Saturday,” he added.

“I suppose you could potentially use it as an additional motivating factor in terms of trying to get a result against Oldham, however I don’t believe this group of players is in need of motivation – we’re all desperate to do well for this club anyway.

“We know that the home form is something that we need to put right. If you want to be successful, you have to make your home ground a bit of a fortress and be able to pick up points along the way when you go away from home.