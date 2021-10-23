Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town: High tempo key to success, says Simon Weaver

Having failed to get out of second gear during a disjointed performance at Colchester on Saturday, the Sulphurites were stung on the counter-attack late on and ended up losing a dour affair 1-0

They did however manage to deliver a much-improved display against Tranmere Rovers in midweek, earning a 2-2 draw from a game which saw them cause their fellow high-flyers all sorts of problems when they attacked with pace and moved the ball quickly.

And with a difficult trip to tackle a Hartlepool United side who have been in fine form at home this season up next, Weaver wants to see his charges dictating the tempo once again.

Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It was a slow game on Saturday and I said afterwards that we have to find a way of creating a spark in games like that because we maximise our talents by getting on the ball and playing at a high tempo,” the Town boss said.

“The fitness and pace of the lads scares teams and so when they [the opposition] slow it down and it becomes a slow-paced game, it drains the life out of us.

“In order to quicken things up we need the ball on the deck and to pass it. That is what we did against Tranmere. We were too timid during the first 15 minutes but after that we were braver on the ball and we were able to go toe-to-toe with a team who I think will end up in the top-three.

“We’ve got a very different test coming up at Hartlepool this weekend, however it will be another tough fixture and we must make sure that we do the right things if we want to get a result.”

Centre-half Connor Hall missed the midweek draw with Tranmere due a calf problem, but Weaver is hopeful that he will be okay to return this afternoon.