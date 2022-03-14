Simon Weaver hurting as Harrogate Town’s slump continues

The Sulphurites had the better of the opening quarter of the contest, but found themselves two goals down by half-time to strikes from Aaron Collins and Elliot Anderson. They then went on to gift Collins a second and the hosts a decisive third early in the second period.

And while Rovers never looked back having got their noses in front against the run of play, Weaver believes that the visitors were very much in the game.

“It’s astounding that we’ve lost another game by three goals,” the Harrogate chief reflected.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver

“The 3-0 scoreline probably wasn’t a fair reflection of the entirety of the game in terms of territory and possession.

“The first half-an-hour, we missed opportunities to score and then contributed to our own downfall by not defending two moments before half-time.

“There was a lot of positive play. I went in their manager’s office [after full-time] and they said for half-an-hour they were just praying to get to half-time at 0-0 and yet they’ve gone in at 2-0.

“It could have been 3-2. If we’d defended with a bit more of a steady thought process, we could have won this game.”

Saturday’s loss means that Town have now won just one of their last eight games and remain 14th in League Two.

“If I was a supporter I would be hurting, as a manager, I am really, really hurting,” added Weaver.

Bristol Rovers: Belshaw; Hoole, Taylor, Connolly, Anderton; Coutts (Whelan 70), Finley (Saunders 70); H Anderson (Loft 79), Evans, E Anderson; Collins. Unused substitutes: Ward, Thomas, Clarke, Harries.

Harrogate Town: Burrell, McArdle (Richards 70), Sheron; Fallowfield, Falkingham, Thomson, Diamond; Diarra; Beck, Armstrong (Kavanagh 73). Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Muldoon, Austerfield.