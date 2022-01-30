Simon Weaver raps ‘fluffy’ Harrogate Town for loss to Stevenage

The Sulphurites conceded three worryingly soft goals at Broadhall Way on route to a fifth defeat in six matches, continuing their slide down the division.

Questions once again have to be asked of Harrogate’s defending and how goalkeeper Mark Oxley was beaten three times by efforts which all appeared savable, but their manager was equally as concerned by the lack of steel and robustness in their overall play.

“You’ve got to make sure that the lads learn from experiences and understand that this is real life, this life in the Football League, it is about being ruthless,” said the Harogate manager.

Simon Weaver, Harrogate Town manager ( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“It’s not about being fluffy. With too many players there were some histrionics today, arms up in the air, staying down feeling sorry for themselves on the floor when big centre-halves are coming through them.

“It’s a big part of the game, so we have to dust ourselves down and go again and make sure that we have strong resolve to be able to do so. It’s very frustrating looking at the performance level last week and in so many of our games this season.

“We have a way of playing and we try to pass the ball. But, we’ve got to balance it out and make sure that our work off the ball is good enough to stay in games.”

Stevenage: Pym; O’Neill, Prosser (Upson 84), Cuthbert, Coker; Reeves, Vancooten, Westbrook; Taylor, Norris (Carter 69), Reid (Andrade 88). Unused substitutes: Walker, Wildin, Daly, Bostwick.

Harrogate Town: Oxley; Burrell, McArdle, Richards (Sheron 89); Thomson, Falkingham, Kerry (Pattison 63), Page; Muldoon (Kavanagh 71), Armstrong, Diamond. Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Beck, Diarra.