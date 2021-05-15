The Sulphurites have announced four friendlies as part of their preparations for next season's League Two campaign.

The first two will be in West Yorkshire, with a game at the Terriers' Canalside training ground on July 10, then a match against neighbours Brighouse Town, managed by former Harrogate assistant manager Vill Powell, three days later.

The highlight is the only Wetherby Road game so far, with Steve Bruce bringing Newcastle to North Yorkshire on July 18.

PREMIER ATTRACTION: Newcastle United are due at Harrogate Town's Wetherby Road in July

It will not be a full-strength Magpies as they have two fixtures that day and plan to split their squad between the two.

The final confirmed date is also against north east opposition, with Harrogate due at Darlington on July 27.

The League Two season is due to begin on August 7, with fixtures announced on June 16.

Kick-off times for the pre-season friendlies and ticket details should supporters be able to attend - if the Government is able to keep to its Covid-19 "road map" that ought to be possible - are still to be confirmed.

Fixtures:

Huddersfield (a) - Saturday, July 10

Brighouse (a) - Tuesday, July 13

Newcastle United (h) - Sunday, July 18

Darlington (a) - Tuesday, July 27