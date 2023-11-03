Harrogate Town's 'stroke of luck' as former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper fills hole left by Mark Oxley

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says they have had a "stroke of luck" in signing former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell until the end of the calendar year.

Mitchell made over 50 appearances in 18 months with Doncaster but was released in the summer overhaul which followed manager Grant McCann's appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To recruit someone of Jonathan’s quality at such short notice is a great stroke of luck for the football club," said Weaver. "He is a very good professional, he has a lot of games under his belt but is also still only 28.

SIGNED UP: Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell

“We need competition for places in every position. With Mark out, we needed to bring someone in as soon as possible and we are delighted to have this deal complete.

“There was a few late nights from Lloyd Kerry, Paul Thirlwell, Phil Priestley and I as we poured over the coverage we had available and we believe we are signing a real top quality keeper.“

Mitchell is fit and available to face Marine in Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a move which came about quickly but now everything is sorted, I can’t wait to get going," said the Newcastle United product, who also had spells with Derby County and Hartlepool United.