Harrogate Town's 'stroke of luck' as former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper fills hole left by Mark Oxley
The Sulphurites have responded quickly to the news, revealed on Thursday, that first-choice Mark Oxley is set to be out for two to three months with a ruptured calf.
Mitchell made over 50 appearances in 18 months with Doncaster but was released in the summer overhaul which followed manager Grant McCann's appointment.
“To recruit someone of Jonathan’s quality at such short notice is a great stroke of luck for the football club," said Weaver. "He is a very good professional, he has a lot of games under his belt but is also still only 28.
“We need competition for places in every position. With Mark out, we needed to bring someone in as soon as possible and we are delighted to have this deal complete.
“There was a few late nights from Lloyd Kerry, Paul Thirlwell, Phil Priestley and I as we poured over the coverage we had available and we believe we are signing a real top quality keeper.“
Mitchell is fit and available to face Marine in Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie.
"It’s a move which came about quickly but now everything is sorted, I can’t wait to get going," said the Newcastle United product, who also had spells with Derby County and Hartlepool United.
“Whenever you go into a new environment, you’re always looking to push and try to be as good as you can. If I can do that and get myself in the team then hopefully I can help the other lads around me as well."