Harrogate Town have confirmed goalkeeper Mark Oxley faces a spell of between two and three months out injured.

The experienced stopper picked up an injury in the club’s defeat to Crewe Alexandra, which has since been diagnosed as a ruptured calf tendon.

He was replaced by young goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on the 50-minute mark and will now be out of action for a lengthy spell.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We wish Ox a speedy recovery.”