Harrogate Town confirm injury blow as ex-Hull City man faces months on sidelines

Harrogate Town have confirmed goalkeeper Mark Oxley faces a spell of between two and three months out injured.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT

The experienced stopper picked up an injury in the club’s defeat to Crewe Alexandra, which has since been diagnosed as a ruptured calf tendon.

He was replaced by young goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on the 50-minute mark and will now be out of action for a lengthy spell.

A club statement shared via X read: “The club can confirm that Mark Oxley faces a spell of between two and three months on the sidelines

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesHarrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“The scan results show that the goalkeeper has sustained a ruptured calf tendon in last Saturday's match against Crewe

“We wish Ox a speedy recovery.”

Harrogate’s goalkeeping understudy Thomas may now find himself in the limelight, with Pete Jameson out on loan at Hartlepool United.

The Sulphurites recruited Thomas in the summer transfer window, securing his services after he was released by Burnley.

