Harrogate Town confirm injury blow as ex-Hull City man faces months on sidelines
The experienced stopper picked up an injury in the club’s defeat to Crewe Alexandra, which has since been diagnosed as a ruptured calf tendon.
He was replaced by young goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on the 50-minute mark and will now be out of action for a lengthy spell.
A club statement shared via X read: “The club can confirm that Mark Oxley faces a spell of between two and three months on the sidelines
“The scan results show that the goalkeeper has sustained a ruptured calf tendon in last Saturday's match against Crewe
“We wish Ox a speedy recovery.”
Harrogate’s goalkeeping understudy Thomas may now find himself in the limelight, with Pete Jameson out on loan at Hartlepool United.
The Sulphurites recruited Thomas in the summer transfer window, securing his services after he was released by Burnley.