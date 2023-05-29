All Sections
Harry Isted save: Watch as Barnsley's on-loan Luton Town goalkeeper makes stunning save to deny Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith

Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted stunned Wembley with a superb save to deny Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:32 BST

With the Owls ramping up pressure on the Reds in extra-time of the League One play-off final, Isted was called into action and thwarted Michael Smith in spectacular fashion.

A deflected Josh Windass cross found Smith in the box, who prodded towards goal at point blank range. However, Isted reacted swiftly to make himself big and block the effort.

Spectators took to social media to hail Isted’s save, with some describing it as one of the best saves they had ever seen. On commentary, it was hailed as “incredible”.

Image: Nick Potts/PA WireImage: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire
