With the Owls ramping up pressure on the Reds in extra-time of the League One play-off final, Isted was called into action and thwarted Michael Smith in spectacular fashion.

A deflected Josh Windass cross found Smith in the box, who prodded towards goal at point blank range. However, Isted reacted swiftly to make himself big and block the effort.

Spectators took to social media to hail Isted’s save, with some describing it as one of the best saves they had ever seen. On commentary, it was hailed as “incredible”.