Harry Kane leaving Spurs, but should you stick with him for your Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 37 squad

The season’s penultimate gameweek welcomes home fans into grounds and is the final midweek transfer deadline of the season - today at 4.30pm.

Captain Picks

Harry Kane (£11.8m) vs Aston Villa (H)

Yes you should stick with Harry Kane. Tied with Mo Salah at the top of the goal scoring charts, although Tottenham’s season is effectively over, Kane continues to fight for his third golden boot. He’s scored against Aston Villa already this season and was unlucky to only score once against Wolves at the weekend as he twice hit the woodwork. Over the last six gameweeks, no team has conceded more goals than Aston Villa (13) which bodes well for the England captain.

Mo Salah (£12.8m) vs Burnley (A)

Still playing for Champions League football, nothing less than a win will do for Liverpool, who lost to the Clarets earlier on in the season. Salah’s hot streak continues however, he’s now scored five and assisted once in his last seven league games and has taken more shots in the box than any player in the league over the last six gameweeks.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) vs Fulham (H)

Having all but secured second spot in the league, Man United’s Premier League season is effectively over. That said, in Fulham they face an already relegated side with nothing to play for either, so Man United’s natural superior quality is expected to show. Over the last four gameweeks, no Man United player has taken more shots and only Luke Shaw has created more chances than Fernandes, displaying the all-round threat he’s posed all season.

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Jack Harrison (Leeds, £5.5m)

Transferred in by over 125,000 people already this week, Harrison’s goal and two assists against Burnley coupled with favourable fixtures against Southampton and West Brom is attracting managers. He’s Leeds’ top scoring midfielder in the game and has created more chances than any other Leeds player over the last four gameweeks.

Emile Smith-Rowe (Arsenal, £4.2m)

Smith-Rowe made fantasy headlines in gameweek 35 following his 19-point haul via his first Premier League goals. Priced at £4.2m, he’s the second cheapest midfielder in the game, making his haul even more legendary. Arteta has shown increasing trust in the ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ as he has started four of Arsenal’s five last league games. Hoping this continues, Arsenal end the season against Crystal Palace and Brighton – bottom half opposition who Arsenal expect to beat.

Joe Willock (Newcastle, £4.8m)

Having scored in his last five league games, Willock has forced his way into the Newcastle starting line-up and gone so far as to take on penalty duty too. Although his initial spot kick was saved by Scott Carson on Friday, Willock tapped in the rebound, making him Newcastle’s leading shot taker over the last four gameweeks. Against Sheffield United and Fulham, on paper Newcastle have the most straight-forward games until the end of the season.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

Diogo Jota (Liverpool, £6.9m)

Jurgen Klopp’s confirmation that Jota will miss the remainder of the season following a recent foot injury has prompted over 460,000 managers to dump the Portuguese international in quick fashion. Jota had been causing headaches with his poor form anyway – having only scored in one of his last five games and being increasingly incapable of lasting 90 minutes.

Ruben Dias (Man City, £6.0m)

With the league sewn up and recovery being the priority before City’s Champions League final, Pep Guardiola’s rotation has seen Dias play in only two of City’s last five games. For a £6.0m defender, you’d hope for more consistency in minutes and therefore points.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

Rodrigo (Leeds, £5.7m, 2.2%)

After coming off the bench to score a brace against Burnley over the weekend, Rodrigo will be looking for a strong end to the season in a bid to revive his hopes of making Spain’s Euro squad. The Spaniard has scored three goals in his last two games and is tipped to gain his first league start in months this weekend as his fitness seems to have returned.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal, £4.9m, 0.3%)

Having started four of Arsenal’s last six league games, Martinelli’s late return to fitness makes him a prime differential candidate. Over this period, he’s taken more shots than any other Arsenal player and has operated primarily as an out and out striker. Listed as a midfielder in the game, Martinelli gets more points for goals an clean sheets than forwards do.

