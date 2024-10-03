Interim coach Lee Carsley insists Harry Maguire is still “important" to England, and that leaving him out of his latest squad was nothing to do with form.

The Sheffield-born former Hull City and Sheffield United centre-back missed last summer's European Championship through injury, but was back in the XI for Carsley's first game as Gareth Southgate's temporary successor.

Now he has been left out for this month's Nations League games against Greece and Finland, with fellow Sheffielder Kyle Walker recalled as one of seven defenders.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is back seven years after his only England cap, and the strength in depth of players behind him is highlighted by Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze being dropped.

With 64 caps and aged 31, Maguire’s absence will lead to questions about his England future but Carsley tried to answer them.

"It was a chance of having a look at other players, it's nothing to do with form," he explained.

"The players left out all have a case but we saw the benefit in the last camp of the squad being fresh, feeling fresh and a lot of energy in it. It's not just a copy and paste.

"Harry is a player I've worked with in the past (as Sheffield United assistant manager). He was very positive in the conversation we had.

LEFT OUT: But England have not written off Harry Maguire according to his old Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley

"We have some really good centre-backs who we are keen to see.

"Harry still has a really important part to play, not just in this squad but also in the campaign."

Walker is recalled to a squad without a specialist left-back. Levi Colwill, one of four central defenders, played there against the Republic of Ireland last month, and Rico Lewis against Finland.

Carsley of Walker: "He's a player we're looking forward to having back. I've never worked with him but I think what he's done in the past for England, he's a player I'm sure can help our younger players."

England host Greece on Thursday, and are in Finland on Sunday.