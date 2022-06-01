Toffolo, one of the outstanding left-backs at Championship level in 2021-22, was out of contract at the end of June, but the club have taken up a one-year extension clause for the 2022-23 season and he will remain at the John Smith's Stadium.

Forward Koroma, who netted five times in 28 appearances for the Terriers last season will also be contracted at the club next season.

But Sarr, whose deal expires at the end of June, will not be retained, despite making 25 appearances last term, including in Sunday's Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley - his last game for the club.

Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Huddersfield-born veteran striker Campbell, on the periphery for much of the second half of the campaign, will also leave alongside Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo, sidelined for much of the second half of the season with a knee injury.

Dutch midfielder Eiting, who joined Town for a second spell at the end of January after leaving Belgian outfit Genk, also departs after a short spell at the club.