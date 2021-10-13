Harry Toffolo prepared to go the distance at Huddersfield Town

That, in many respects, has been the story of Huddersfield Town’s season and while they have found the net just four times in the first half of Championship games so far in 2021-22, their vital statistics in the second period of matches stack up rather better.

In marked contrast, Town have netted 12 times in the second 45 minutes this term. Only Coventry City and QPR have managed to score more in the second tier.

Part of that is down to the endurance levels that Carlos Corberan expects of his side, with their ability to keep going to the end manifested in their recent home win over Blackburn when Danny Ward scored a late winner.

Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo. Picture Bruce Rollinson

It arrived when Ollie Turton’s cross was headed into the box by the indefatigable Harry Toffolo, who had raced up the pitch to supplement the attack. It was Corberan’s Town at their best.

Toffolo said: “Carlos demands that of yourself and that you put it into training. Making an 80-metre plus run in 80-plus minutes is not easy in that time of the game as well.

“But stamina is something I look at as one of my strengths. Lewis (O’Brien) is an industrious midfielder who just runs and runs and Scotty High is the same.

“We have just got ‘machines’ who want to run for the whole game however long the game is.”

In many respects, Town supporters are getting their club back after a tough past two seasons when not everyone in the first-team pool wanted to be there, if truth be told.

Now it is abundant with young players hungry to learn and respected senior professionals and characters. The mix is good.

Toffolo added: “All 11 players could have worn the armband against Blackburn as every single one was fighting for the badge and I think that’s all the fans want – someone who is going to lead.

“For example, we have Tom Lees, who was club captain at Sheffield Wednesday. With his wealth of leadership in the dressing room, he doesn’t need an armband to lead.

“Matty Pearson has been here and done it and he was telling us a story at Halifax Town when he turned up 15 minutes before kick-off and they had two men sent off and still won the game.