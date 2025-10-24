'Harshly done by': Ex-Huddersfield Town boss and Wycombe chief Michael Duff on Terriers stint - and some fond memories
Duff was sacked after a run of four losses in five league matches saw Town - ravaged by injuries - drop out of the play-offs.
The former Barnsley boss had only signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2024.
He recently returned to management at Wycombe, who host his former side this weekend.
On his time at Town, Duff, speaking to the Buckinghamshire Free Press, said: "I really enjoyed it.
"They are a brilliant football club, a huge football club at this level.
"Their facilities are great, and of course, they were in the Premier League not too long ago (2017-2019).
"As a staff, we felt we were doing a good job, but thought we were harshly done by, as we had gone four months unbeaten with a really tired squad.
"But football is football, people make decisions, and they cleared the decks in the summer, where they have spent a lot of money.
"It’s a brilliant opportunity for Granty (Lee Grant).
"They have got some really good people, but that’s just the way it goes.
"You dust yourself down and get back on the horse, but I’m at a really good football club now.
"You can live in the past, but I thought we had done a decent job, yet it wasn’t meant to be.”