'Harshly done by': Ex-Huddersfield Town boss and Wycombe chief Michael Duff on Terriers stint - and some fond memories

FORMER Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff insists he retains fond memories of his short time at the club - despite believing that he and his staff were 'harshly done by' after being shown the door in March.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff was sacked after a run of four losses in five league matches saw Town - ravaged by injuries - drop out of the play-offs.

The former Barnsley boss had only signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recently returned to management at Wycombe, who host his former side this weekend.

Former Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

On his time at Town, Duff, speaking to the Buckinghamshire Free Press, said: "I really enjoyed it.

"They are a brilliant football club, a huge football club at this level.

"Their facilities are great, and of course, they were in the Premier League not too long ago (2017-2019).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a staff, we felt we were doing a good job, but thought we were harshly done by, as we had gone four months unbeaten with a really tired squad.

Huddersfield Town's Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"But football is football, people make decisions, and they cleared the decks in the summer, where they have spent a lot of money.

"It’s a brilliant opportunity for Granty (Lee Grant).

"They have got some really good people, but that’s just the way it goes.

"You dust yourself down and get back on the horse, but I’m at a really good football club now.