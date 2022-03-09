Hartlepool United 2 Rotherham United 2 - player ratings

League Two Hartlepool United pushed them all the way and there were some mixed performances from the visitors but they came through.

Victor Johansson – an excellent save from Luke Molyneux, then anther in the penalty shoot-out 8

Rarmani Edmonds-Green – looked rusty throughout his first appearance since January's hamstring injury but the minutes should have done him good 5

STAR PERFORMER: Two-goal Michael Smith was a cut above

Richard Wood – his indiscipline cost a goal and he had to be substituted to save him from the risk of a red card 4

Angus MacDonald – made to work hard by the Hartlepool United forwards 6

Dan Barlaser – pulled the strings with his usual quality and set up Michael Smith's first goal from a free-kick 7

Jordi Osei-Tutu – an energetic display from the young wing-back 7

Jamie Lindsay – thought he could play through his shoulder problem but was wrong 5

Hakeem Odoffin – given a rare chance to show what he could do, he failed to grasp it 5

Tolaji Bola – started the game very encouragingly but did not take his chances on it and was unable to build on it as his team faded 6

Ben Wiles – pushed from the hole into an orthodox midfield role by Mickel Miller's introduction 6

Michael Smith – should have had the matchball but his quality stood out as he had to settle for two goals 8

Substitutes:

Mickel Miller (for Lindsay, 34) – whether initially in the hole or later out wide he made the Millers a much more threatening prospect 7

Michael Ihiekwe (for Wood, 46) – well beaten by Omar Bogle at one point in the second half but he was an upgrade on Wood 6

Ollie Rathbone (for Odoffin, 46) – upped the quality levels but it was a frenetic game 6

Chiedozie Ogbene (for Bola, 61) – Rotherham would have preferred not to use him but they will be glad they did 7

Shane Ferguson (for Osei-Tutu, 90) – brought on specifically to score a penalty and he did 7