Latest transfer news and rumours from around League Two regarding Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town’s rivals

Bradford City remain in the hunt for promotion to League One. They drew 2-2 with Hartlepool United this weekend with Andy Cook on the scoresheet twice.

Doncaster Rovers lost 3-1 against Salford City and Harrogate Town beat Barrow 1-0. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League Two...

Leyton Orient boss eyed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, formerly of Doncaster, has emerged as a potential managerial candidate for Blackpool this summer. Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon he is on the ‘list’ of the Championship strugglers.

Barrow to hold contract talks

Barrow will begin the process of talking to some of their players about new contracts. Their manager Pete Wild has told the The Mail: “Over the next few weeks we will have some chats with some players and see where they are up to and see where that takes us.”

Hartlepool United let strikers leave

Hartlepool United have let Mikael Ndjoli and Leon Clarke leave on loan for Radcliffe and Rushall Olympic respectively. The latter only played three times for the Pools.

Crewe Alexandra striker heads out the exit door

Oldham Athletic have signed Crewe Alexandra striker Bassala Sambou on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old has scored once in 33 games for the Railwaymen this term.

Colchester United cut ties with attacker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colchester United and forward Frank Nouble have parted company by mutual consent. His contract was due to expire at the end of June this year anyway.

Salford City pair depart