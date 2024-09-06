FATES of seasons are played out in the spring, but key moments can happen long before then.

FC Halifax Town, after a decidedly mixed start to the campaign, might have just had one last time out at Ebbsfleet.

An early goal from Angelo Capello secured a first away win of 2024-25 and just a second league success of the season, but only after they survived late pressure from the hosts, with the Shaymen reduced to 10 men late on.

Manager Chris Millington said: “Coming through those moments is really good in the evolution of a group of players, especially a young group of players.

FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington.

“We’ve largely been comfortable and in control for most of the game, but then we’ve really had to dig in to see it out. The last ten minutes, we had a bit of adversity to deal with, with them putting it on us a bit more and Jamie Cooke getting sent off.”

Shaymen followers could get their first look at recent signing Billy Waters at Hartlepool United this afternoon with the former crowd favourite back until January, at least, after signing on loan from Wrexham.

Waters is keen on making for lost time after a frustrating temporary stint at Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last term.

He said: “I don't want it to sound like I'm making excuses, but it was frustrating because I wanted to play up-front. But in fairness to Doncaster, they went on an unbelievable run so it was tough to break in.

“I don't want to rush into a move where it might not work out, and that's why I was pushing for Halifax.