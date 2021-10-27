Harvey Blair: The Huddersfield-born Liverpool youngster tipped for big things as he makes professional debut in Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End

The 18-year-old is from Huddersfield and attended All Saints Catholic College, which is located in the West Yorkshire town.

The forward joined Liverpool from rivals Manchester United in 2015 when he was playing at Under-12 level. He signed his first professional contract with the Anfield club last autumn and was promoted to the Under-18 side for the 2020-21 season.

However, his first year with the club's Under-18s was hampered by injury as he made just four appearances and scored two goals.

He has made five league appearances and scored one goal this term for the academy side, impressing enough to be promoted into the senior team for the League Cup tie at Preston.

Blair was one of 11 changes made by manager Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool's remarkable 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

His older brother, Marley, was also in the Liverpool academy set up as a youngster before being released. He was also born in Huddersfield and is currently plying his trade in Iceland with Keflavík ÍF.