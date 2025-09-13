Henrik Pedersen wants his Sheffield Wednesday players to learn from mistakes after their 3-0 loss to Bristol City.

The game had essentially been put to bed by half-time, as the Robins were three goals to the good when the whistle blew.

Harry Amass had scored an own goal six minutes into his debut, before Emil Riis and Anis Mehmeti punished the Owls for more sloppy defending.

Wednesday were very much the architects of their own downfall and Pedersen wants to see the errors used as learning opportunities.

Henrik Pedersen saw his Sheffield Wednesday side lose 3-0 to Bristol City. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Henrik Pedersen laments sloppy defending

He said: "I think it's three unnecessary goals and I think it's three goals we can learn from - and have to learn from. There are things we can change and do better in the future.

"For me, it's important we learn from the experiences we have. This has to be a quality. When we concede goals from the deep runs behind our full-backs, and we concede it again and again, then I'm going to be angry. It's not good enough.

“We have to improve and we have to learn. It has to be the biggest quality. We have to learn from game to game to minimise these situations. If it was the mentality, I'd be nervous, but I am sure we can improve in the future.”

Henrik Pedersen is yet to see his Sheffield Wednesday side secure a league win. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Spirit in the second half

There was little to cheer about on a grim afternoon for the Owls, who are struggling on the pitch against the backdrop of continued off-field turbulence. Pedersen, however, found positivity in his side’s second-half display.

He said: "In the second half, we showed our mentality. The boys were working really well in the second half. I also know Bristol City were dropping down some per cent because they were 3-0 up, but still, we don't concede. We also started to create.”

Wednesday remain stranded in the Championship relegation zone, with only their Steel City rivals Sheffield United below them.