HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that midfielder Herbie Kane will be sidelined for three to four weeks with a groin injury.

The former Barnsley player, who joined the club in the close season, picked up the issue in training on Friday and sat out Town’s 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town as the hosts secured their third successive win at the start of a season for the first time since 1979-80.

Duff was pleased with his side’s efforts in the victory over the Shrews, with Callum Marshall crowning his first league start for the club with the only goal of the game on 21 minutes as the Terriers registered a third successive league clean sheet, alongside a win triple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one downside for him saw Brodie Spencer come off with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly in the second half.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

On Kane, Duff said: “Herbie felt his groin yesterday (Friday). I think it’s three to four weeks we are looking at.

"It’s disappointing. Herbie is sort of playing ‘catch up’ a little bit. He came back and was not as fit as the other lads.

"He’s a good player - I think people have seen that. But he’s so much more to give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s now missing this block of time, but that’s why we didn’t let Tom Iorpenda out.”

On the situation with Northern Ireland international Spencer, Duff continued: “I don’t know. It obviously looked really bad when they put him in a sling. But that could be precautionary."

Town survived a nervy second-half at times before getting over the line against the Shrews, who belied their tough start to the season and rising injury count to put in a game performance.

Offering his take on the game, Duff added: “I was pleased with the performance. I thought there was loads of good stuff. It was a bit sloppy at times, but we’re trying to change the mentality of the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went from 20 per cent possession last year. We had a lot of the ball and they sat in and they are the hardest games to win.

"When teams just come and sit in and go ‘go on then.’ There’s an expectancy which we understand. Supporters rock up here today and think: ‘ah, we’ll beat them 4-0’. It never happens or works like that.

"We deal with it well. We could have been more clinical and put the game to bed and there were a couple of sloppy moments.

"People are going to make mistakes. But if we end up booming it down to their two centre-halves who are just sat on the edge of the box, they will just eat it up all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Part of the learning is how do you beat a low block. There’s only one real team who have come after us so far this season and that’s Peterborough and I thought we totally dominated the game.

"Part of our learning is how we learn to beat that low block and cut out the silly errors.”

Delighted with Marshall’s strike, with the young West Ham loanee not getting his head down after missing a gilt-edged chance in the first quarter, Duff said: "He’s obviously infectious between the boxes, but he’s definitely got a killer instinct and you see it in the finishing drills and the way he hits it into the floor - I quite like that.