Herbie Kane blow for Huddersfield Town who also face anxious wait over Brodie Spencer - plus Michael Duff on win over Shrewsbury
The former Barnsley player, who joined the club in the close season, picked up the issue in training on Friday and sat out Town’s 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town as the hosts secured their third successive win at the start of a season for the first time since 1979-80.
Duff was pleased with his side’s efforts in the victory over the Shrews, with Callum Marshall crowning his first league start for the club with the only goal of the game on 21 minutes as the Terriers registered a third successive league clean sheet, alongside a win triple.
The one downside for him saw Brodie Spencer come off with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly in the second half.
On Kane, Duff said: “Herbie felt his groin yesterday (Friday). I think it’s three to four weeks we are looking at.
"It’s disappointing. Herbie is sort of playing ‘catch up’ a little bit. He came back and was not as fit as the other lads.
"He’s a good player - I think people have seen that. But he’s so much more to give.
"He’s now missing this block of time, but that’s why we didn’t let Tom Iorpenda out.”
On the situation with Northern Ireland international Spencer, Duff continued: “I don’t know. It obviously looked really bad when they put him in a sling. But that could be precautionary."
Town survived a nervy second-half at times before getting over the line against the Shrews, who belied their tough start to the season and rising injury count to put in a game performance.
Offering his take on the game, Duff added: “I was pleased with the performance. I thought there was loads of good stuff. It was a bit sloppy at times, but we’re trying to change the mentality of the football club.
"We went from 20 per cent possession last year. We had a lot of the ball and they sat in and they are the hardest games to win.
"When teams just come and sit in and go ‘go on then.’ There’s an expectancy which we understand. Supporters rock up here today and think: ‘ah, we’ll beat them 4-0’. It never happens or works like that.
"We deal with it well. We could have been more clinical and put the game to bed and there were a couple of sloppy moments.
"People are going to make mistakes. But if we end up booming it down to their two centre-halves who are just sat on the edge of the box, they will just eat it up all day.
"Part of the learning is how do you beat a low block. There’s only one real team who have come after us so far this season and that’s Peterborough and I thought we totally dominated the game.
"Part of our learning is how we learn to beat that low block and cut out the silly errors.”
Delighted with Marshall’s strike, with the young West Ham loanee not getting his head down after missing a gilt-edged chance in the first quarter, Duff said: "He’s obviously infectious between the boxes, but he’s definitely got a killer instinct and you see it in the finishing drills and the way he hits it into the floor - I quite like that.
"The keeper made a really good save from his header, but he was in the right place again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.