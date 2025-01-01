'He's been doing it for years': Billy Sharp pops up with Doncaster Rovers' stoppage-time winner

Manager Grant McCann praised evergreen striker Billy Sharp after he snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win for promotion-chasing Doncaster against Fleetwood.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The game looked set to be heading for a stalemate after Fleetwood substitute Matty Virtue cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener for Rovers on the stroke of half-time.

But Sharp pounced on a Joseph Olowu flick-on to turn home deep into added time for an important win in the automatic promotion race – much to his manager’s delight.

“Billy has done it for many, many years,” said McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Familiar pose: Billy Sharp scored another late winner for Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“The work he does for the team probably goes unnoticed at times – both him and Joe Ironside.

“They take a lot of the flack and we sort of use them as decoys at times in terms of their movement for wide players.

“They’re so important in what they do, not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well. I’m really pleased we’ve got the win.”

Fleetwood’s equaliser came after a mistake from Rovers’ George Broadbent and McCann was delighted with the way his team got behind the midfielder and ultimately went on to secure the win which lifted them back to second in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “To be a successful team, when one of your team-mates makes a mistake, one of the things you need to do is go and rectify that mistake.

“I think that happened today. I’m really pleased for the lads to dig deep, to get the job done. We kept going right until the end and got our rewards.”

Fleetwood boss Pete Wild declared himself ‘gutted’ to leave without a point.

He said: “I thought our performance levels were excellent and the lads went out and executed the plan against a team that is right up there and is going to be pushing all the way for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did really well and I was really pleased with how we went about our business.”

Doncaster: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent (Kelly 73), Molyneux, Clifton, Hurst (Sbarra 72), Ironside (Sharp 73). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Anderson, Fleming, Close.

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Wiredu (Potter 75), Bolton, Bennett, Bonds (Broom 70), Johnston, Shaw (Helm 57), Mayor (Virtue 57), Patterson, Graydon, Harratt (Coughlan 70). Unused substitutes: Hewitson, Devonport.