THE best leaders are dealers in hope.

Which brings us nicely to Matt Hamshaw and his hometown club Rotherham United.

The Millers manager, handed the reins for the club’s final eight matches of a troubled 2024-25 season – and hopefully much longer – has lifted not only results since breezing through the doors, but also revived sagging spirits following the Steve Evans era.

Tuesday night’s appointment at Bolton Wanderers may have had a teak-tough look, but whatever transpires, Hamshaw is in credit on the back of morale-boosting victories over Blackpool and Northampton, made more impressive by the fact that he is currently down in terms of available options due to injuries and fitness issues.

Results are one thing, but reconnecting a set of players and team with their supporters and rediscovering the club’s on-pitch identity and mojo is the wider remit of Hamshaw and his assistant Andy Warrington and the early signs have been pretty good, according to midfielder Joe Powell.

Hamshaw’s ebullience on the training ground at Roundwood and technical work has quickly seen players buy into him. Smiles can be spotted around the place once again.

Powell (pictured) said: "When you get someone new and fresh in, they have a bit of bounce in their step and it impacts massively on the club and the squad.

"We've got that little bit of a bounce at the minute. Hopefully it continues.

"Following a bit of a bad spell, he's come in and tried to pick up the energy a little bit.

"He's given us some hope again, I suppose, (in) that we have got a good dressing room and a good bunch of players and we can showcase that we have.

"In his first few days, he's come in and said: ‘you need to be able to express yourselves’.

"He's given us some guidelines to work off in and out of possession and then the world's your oyster and hopefully that can bring more positive performances.”

Following Tuesday’s Roses meeting from promotion-chasing Wanderers, the Millers face another north-west high-flier in Stockport, one of Hamshaw’s former clubs.

After that, their run home looks decent on paper against sides around them in the mid-table vicinity or lower.

Easter games follow against Mansfield and Wigan, with the Millers heading to Stevenage for their final away appointment of the season before ending at home to Peterborough.

Hamshaw’s side have a good chance of finishing in the top half of the division and potentially overhauling South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Building momentum and finishing strongly remains the major aim.

Powell added: "Definitely. Subconsciously, you can find yourself in a little bit of a bad place.

"When a change comes, and it's been a positive one so far, you can look to next season.