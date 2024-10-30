High-flying York City and Adam Hinshelwood ready to test themselves against Wycombe in FA Cup

Adam Hinshelwood has been managing shattered minds as well as bloated expectations this week after steering York City to the top of the National League.

Three wins in a week including a 3-1 triumph over Barnet in front of 6,000-plus at the LNER Stadium last Tuesday night that saw them climb from third to second was followed by two goals in stoppage time at FC Halifax Town that turned a Yorkshire derby defeat into a victory and second place into first.

It was a thrilling week for a club on the up, but one that took its toll.

An FA Cup first-round trip to a similarly buoyant Wycombe Wanderers brings respite from the pressures building up around them but also opportunity to continue building the momentum by taking a scalp of the second-highest ranked team currently in the competition.

Adam Hinshelwood, York City manager

“We’ve been a bit surprised with what last week took out of the players, still one or two that are not fully recovered and we’ve had to balance their training,” said Hinshelwood.

“There were lots of highs, and for the week to finish like it did and to come through it with nine points was a massive high, but we’ve got to try and stay focused and use the momentum gained last week and pour it into Saturday.

“Yes we want to make a good account of ourselves but at the same time it’s a chance to take the load off one or two players. The focus has to be the bread and butter of the league against Hartlepool in a week’s time, so it’s getting that balance right.”

Second in League One hosting the top of the National League is a mouthwatering opportunity for the Minstermen.

“They’re on an unbelievable run,” said Hinshelwood, pictured, who finished his playing career at Wycombe. “They’ve got some real firepower and we’ve got to be wary of that, but at the same time we’re on a good run ourselves.