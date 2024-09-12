Hillsborough report finds victims' families waited 23 years for post-mortem results
The Independent Review of Forensic Pathology examined the original pathology reports from the stadium disaster, and compared them to more recent incidents like the Manchester Arena bombing.
It has called for an “overhaul” for the way post-mortem results are communicated, with multiple families citing insensitive or “off-hand” language.
It said “families should be informed if a post-mortem examination is to take place, be explained the results more clearly and be told if post-mortem images of family members exist”.
Glenn Taylor, the review’s author, said: “We hope that this report will shine a spotlight on forensic pathology and will now do so with a new perspective of the families most closely affected.”
Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup match between the Reds and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on 15 April, 1989.
An inquest ruled in 2016 that they were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I want to pay tribute to the families who have been through so much over the years and who gave their time and shared again the most difficult and unimaginable experiences they went through in order to inform this report. I can confirm we will be accepting all of the report’s recommendations, which we will work at pace to deliver.”
The Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP added: “We are introducing the Hillsborough Law, which will place a duty of candour on all public servants and authorities, building a culture of honesty and integrity, and ensuring that the institutional defensiveness and coverups seen in the wake of tragedies like Hillsborough are never repeated.”