England’s two goalscorers in their historic win over the Netherlands in the semi-final of Euro 2024 have been hailing the momentous moment.

Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot in the 18th minute and Ollie Watkins stepped off the bench to fire home a stoppage-time winner and send England into the final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

Watkins said: “Unbelievable. I’ve been waiting for that moment for weeks. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to where I am now. I’m grateful I got the opportunity and I grabbed it with both hands and I’m delighted.

“I swear on my life, on my kids’ lives, I said to Cole Palmer ‘We’re coming on and you’re going to set me up’ and that’s why I was so happy with Coley, I knew as soon as he got the ball he was going to play me.

England's Harry Kane celebrates in the arms of team-mate Ollie Watkins at the end of a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

“You’ve got to be greedy, touch and shoot and when I see it going into the bottom corner it’s the best feeling ever.

“There’s been a lot of criticism but at the end of the day we’re in the final and that’s all that matters. Forget all the outside noise, we’re in the final.

“We’ve got that kind of bounce-back factor, going a goal behind seems to kick us into gear. We never give up. We’ve won on penalties and come from behind. There’s one more game now – we’re ready.”

England skipper Kane added: “History made, an amazing achievement, I’m proud of every single player, every single member of staff, everyone, I’m so proud. It’s been a really difficult tournament but to do what we’ve done away from home is a special feeling. There’s one more left and we need to get that one on Sunday.

Golden goal: England's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024, semi-final (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“We talk about being ready. We’re big in the team on being ready when it matters. It might be five minutes, you might get one minute but you can make a difference, you can win the tournament. Ollie’s been patient but what a finish, I’m so happy. He deserves it and we need everyone again on Sunday.

“I think we were the better team, especially in the first half. We had a lot of control and even at 1-0 down we were patient, we stayed calm. In the second half there were some tired legs but overall I thought we deserved to win the game and with a finish like that we deserved it.”

Asked about the penalty decision, Kane added: “I don’t know but my foot was hanging off so he definitely caught me. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t. I was happy to step up and to see it go in the net was a nice feeling for sure. I’m just happy to be through to the final.

“(Spain will be) an unbelievably tough game, really difficult, but we’re there, we’ve got to the final. It’s one more game to make history and that’s what we’re excited about. It’s been a tough journey.